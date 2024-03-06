Provincial meeting zones in on scholar transport issue
More than a month since Nelson Mandela Bay pupils embarked on a protest over the ongoing scholar transport debacle, a provincial meeting on the issue took centre stage on Monday evening.
It was the latest in a series of discussions on the impasse affecting pupils across the Eastern Cape. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.