Four suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 58-year-old family man from Leribe Village in QwaQwa who was accused of murdering his wife's family members.
The man was allegedly attacked by community members after reportedly killing his sister-in-law, his wife's aunt, and injuring a grandmother, who is 94.
According to police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring the family shootings happened on March 2 and the motive is unknown.
The suspect was later caught and allegedly killed by a mob.
“He was attacked by community members who fatally assaulted him. His firearm, believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes, went missing and has not yet been recovered,” said Mophiring.
Mophiring said on March 4, Tseki police traced and arrested four suspects at Leribe Village after receiving information from the community.
The four suspects are expected to appear before the Tseki magistrate's court on Wednesday to face a murder charge.
TimesLIVE
Man who shot wife’s family is killed in mob justice attack
Reporter
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF/ File photo.
Four suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 58-year-old family man from Leribe Village in QwaQwa who was accused of murdering his wife's family members.
The man was allegedly attacked by community members after reportedly killing his sister-in-law, his wife's aunt, and injuring a grandmother, who is 94.
According to police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring the family shootings happened on March 2 and the motive is unknown.
The suspect was later caught and allegedly killed by a mob.
“He was attacked by community members who fatally assaulted him. His firearm, believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes, went missing and has not yet been recovered,” said Mophiring.
Mophiring said on March 4, Tseki police traced and arrested four suspects at Leribe Village after receiving information from the community.
The four suspects are expected to appear before the Tseki magistrate's court on Wednesday to face a murder charge.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News