Speeding motorists in Nelson Mandela Bay have enjoyed impunity for almost 18 months as there is nobody to oversee traffic cameras around the metro.
This after the municipal contract overseeing traffic cameras was cancelled in September 2022 and has still not been renewed due to due to non-performance according to municipal traffic and licensing services director Warren Prins.
In the meantime, the metro has beefed up law-enforcement visibility, with traffic officers conducting roadblocks throughout the city.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Prins and DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach.
LISTEN | Lack of speed cameras to be discussed
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Speeding motorists in Nelson Mandela Bay have enjoyed impunity for almost 18 months as there is nobody to oversee traffic cameras around the metro.
This after the municipal contract overseeing traffic cameras was cancelled in September 2022 and has still not been renewed due to due to non-performance according to municipal traffic and licensing services director Warren Prins.
In the meantime, the metro has beefed up law-enforcement visibility, with traffic officers conducting roadblocks throughout the city.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Prins and DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News