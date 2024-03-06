The Eben Donges building in Gqeberha, which houses the police’s newly refurbished and expanded forensics science laboratory, has been closed due to sewerage system challenges.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the closure of the building, but said the lab, which was opened in August, was still functional.
“It is important to note that the SAPS forensics science laboratory is fully operational and its technical infrastructure is in a good working condition,” Mathe said.
“SAPS lab analysts are ready to proceed with analysis once the building is declared safe.
“The SAPS is informed authorities are attending to the sewerage challenge.”
Public works spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the department was aware of the issue.
“Early indications are that it’s a municipal issue,” he said.
In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa inaugurated the DNA expansion project at the Eben Donges building.
He promised the upgraded lab would significantly reduce turnaround times for police investigations, particularly in gender-based violence and femicide cases.
“The improved forensic capabilities should expedite investigations and help our police build strong cases with solid evidence to enable the successful conviction of perpetrators,” he said.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the closure of the building was temporary.
HeraldLIVE
Eben Donges building closed ‘due to sewerage issues’
Image: 123RF/digicomphoto
The Eben Donges building in Gqeberha, which houses the police’s newly refurbished and expanded forensics science laboratory, has been closed due to sewerage system challenges.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the closure of the building, but said the lab, which was opened in August, was still functional.
“It is important to note that the SAPS forensics science laboratory is fully operational and its technical infrastructure is in a good working condition,” Mathe said.
“SAPS lab analysts are ready to proceed with analysis once the building is declared safe.
“The SAPS is informed authorities are attending to the sewerage challenge.”
Public works spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the department was aware of the issue.
“Early indications are that it’s a municipal issue,” he said.
In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa inaugurated the DNA expansion project at the Eben Donges building.
He promised the upgraded lab would significantly reduce turnaround times for police investigations, particularly in gender-based violence and femicide cases.
“The improved forensic capabilities should expedite investigations and help our police build strong cases with solid evidence to enable the successful conviction of perpetrators,” he said.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the closure of the building was temporary.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News