News

Parents hot under collar over education proposals

Emotions run high at public hearing in KwaNobuhle

By Nomazima Nkosi - 05 March 2024

Parents who do not send their children to school could face jail time of up to 12 months if the department of education has its way.

The sanction is one of several proposals in the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill which is going through a public participation process before it is finalised and turned into law...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court

Most Read