Nelson Mandela Bay hit with widespread power outages as substations trip

As yet another unplanned power cut rolled across Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday, shopkeepers grappled with non-functional card machines and darkness while others faced a hefty spike in diesel bills and chaos erupted on roads.
On top of the outages, internet issues hit the municipality as the fibre network was vandalised after someone jumped inside a manhole, shoved a tyre inside and set the cables alight.
The power went out just after midnight and was restored just before noon.
The affected areas included Bloemendal, Chatty, Greenbushes, Deal Party, Dunkeld, Swartkops, Summerstrand, Humewood, South End, Walmer, Miramar, Swartkops, Matomela, Kwaford, Ford, General Tyre and Struandale.
The municipality released several statements on Monday, saying various substations had tripped.
Mayor Gary van Niekerk said the recent series of erratic power outages the past week and on Monday was a cause for concern.
“It is important to acknowledge the potential role of sabotage as a triggering factor for the tripping of substations,” Van Niekerk said.
“The biggest problem now is that there has been severe sabotage to all our fibre networks.
“It has been vandalised by someone who opened the manhole, put a tyre inside it and set the fibre alight.
“This in turn takes away the intelligence of the network, so there is an element of sabotage.”
Recognising the severe repercussions these disruptions have on large parts of the city, Van Niekerk said they were engaged in efforts to address the situation.
“This morning [Monday], I communicated with the energy executive director, who conveyed that sabotage remains a plausible factor and underscored the significant effect of misty conditions on the current predicament.”
A coffee shop in Humewood said they were buckling under pressure every time the lights went out.
“Load-shedding is one thing and then a sudden unplanned blackout is another,” the owner of the shop, who asked not to be named, said.
“And also when it’s load-shedding then the internet still works because other parts of the metropolitan area still have power so the network towers are working, but now that almost all areas were off, nothing worked not even the point of sale machines.”
Miramar entrepreneur Nick Landman said the unplanned outages affected his career as a DJ heavily.
“Just the other day while I was at two venues, the power went off and it was not load-shedding.
“These unplanned power outages have a worse effect, the load-shedding is something we can plan around.
“The unplanned outages add not only stress to those [who] experience it but also additional costs, most dinners don’t cook themselves without power.”
Charlton Ferreira, the response manager at Crash Motors, said the bottom side of Gqeberha, including Deal Party, was heavily affected by malfunctioning traffic lights.
“There were a couple of accidents due to misty conditions and street lights not working,” he said.
“William Moffett was backed up from Cape Road to 17th Avenue.
“All top areas like Westering [and so on] were fine.”
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said they were perturbed by the outages.
“We note with concern the power outages that have occurred [on Monday] across many parts of the metro including industrial areas such as Struandale, Kariega and Deal Party, where many of the larger manufacturers are based,” she said.
“Quality and reliability of electricity supply is a key concern, especially for manufacturers operating in the metro.
“When power dips occur, this causes scrap and wastage of products, resulting in production and export targets not being met and additional costs being incurred.”
Van Huyssteen said the outages were nothing new.
“There have been numerous power outages which have occurred in the industrial areas of Nelson Mandela Bay over the past year,” she said.
“It is vital that the regular maintenance and upgrading of electricity infrastructure is undertaken to protect the quality of supply and address the root causes of power dips and outages.”
