Motorcycle handed over to beachfront safety group

As part of a commitment to improving safety and security in the area, a motorcycle was donated by Boardwalk Hotel and Casino to the Beachfront Safety Sector.
The 200cc motorbike was previously used by the Boardwalk to patrol its parking lot, but since the launch of Boardwalk Mall it has been out of commission.
“We are happy to have donated this motorcycle so that it can be used by the SA Police Service to patrol the beachfront area, and to keep both tourists and locals safe,” Boardwalk general manager Tati Tsunke said.
He is also the chair of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber beachfront cluster.
“This is just one step towards strengthening the cluster to be responsive to the challenges facing it,” Tsunke said.
Boardwalk also made donations towards a CCTV system with cameras for the area from Kings Beach to Pollok Beach, and solar lighting for Shark Rock Pier.
Beachfront Safety Sector chair Shaun Tappan thanked Boardwalk for the contribution and the hospitality giant’s commitment to fighting crime.
“The motorbike will assist us in patrolling the hard-to-reach spots and reduce costs due to its low fuel consumption.”
Further efforts to maintain the beachfront included a beach cleanup on February 17, hosted by Boardwalk Mall, Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in collaboration with Pick n Pay, Spur Steak Ranches, The Wildlife and Environment Society of SA and Don’t Waste.
Close to 200 people participated in the initiative, including pupils from Pearson High, Kabega Park Primary, Brandwag High, Grey High, Westering High and Collegiate High, as well as employees from Checkers Boardwalk Mall, Jenni Gault International Jewellery Design, and Madibaz Rugby.
Twelve wheelie bins of waste were collected — about 540kg — of which five contained glass, plastic, aluminium cans and paper for recycling.
HeraldLIVE
