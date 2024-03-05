Kouga councillor attends court four days after attempt on his life
Four suspects make brief appearance for attempted murder of Jaques Alexander
With the bullets from the attempt on his life reportedly still lodged in his chest and back, a member of the Kouga mayoral committee arrived at court on Monday where the men suspected of shooting him made their first appearance.
Those in attendance at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court were surprised to see Jaques Alexander walk into court during proceedings while the four men accused of his attempted murder stood in the dock...
