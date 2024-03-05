'I'm so very sorry I couldn't save you' — Mark Pilgrim's partner remembers him on the anniversary of his death

Mark Pilgrim's partner Adrienne Watkins has expressed her profound sense of loss on the first anniversary of the radio presenter's death.
Pilgrim died in March 2023 at 53 after a battle with cancer.
Adrienne, who was engaged to Mark, shared images of them together on her timeline.
“All I can think about is that a year ago today would have been our last night together. The last night I could hold your hand in mine and hold you close knowing that no matter what happened everything would be OK because we had each other,” she wrote.
“I can't believe it's been a year without you my love bug. My heart hurts so much. It feels like yesterday and at the same time an eternity. I wish more than anything we had more time. I think of you every minute of every day and still can't believe you have gone. I love you so much baby. I'm so very sorry I couldn't save you.”
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Adrienne Watkins
