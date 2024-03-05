Bethelsdorp Comprehensive old boy donates uniforms to pupils
A catering business started the week by paying it forward and donating school uniforms to pupils at Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School on Monday morning.
The owner and founder of Die Koshuis Catering, Ulrich Stuurman, said as a former pupil of the Salt Lake school he felt obliged to give back to the community...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.