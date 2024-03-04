SANParks splashes out with 10 pools for Sundays River Valley
Conservation authority and partners unveil temporary facilities for children to help prevent scourge of drowning in canals
SANParks and the Sundays River local municipality handed over 10 temporary swimming pools to four communities in the valley to curb the regularly occurring nightmare of children drowning in often slippery, murky and fast-moving canals and rivers.
The municipality initiated the project two years ago and after it appealed to stakeholders, SANParks volunteered to provide the required funds...
