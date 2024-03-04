DA member and former mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says she wouldn't have joined the party during the Helen Zille era.
Zille is now the DA's federal chairperson.
Phalatse was reflecting on three decades of democracy on TimesLIVE's original 30 Years of Democracy podcast.
Listen here:
PODCAST | ‘I wouldn’t have joined the DA in the Helen Zille era’: Mpho Phalatse on 30 years of democracy
Multimedia producer
Image: Veli Nhlapo
DA member and former mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says she wouldn't have joined the party during the Helen Zille era.
Zille is now the DA's federal chairperson.
Phalatse was reflecting on three decades of democracy on TimesLIVE's original 30 Years of Democracy podcast.
Listen here:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News