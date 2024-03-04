News Editors Choice

PODCAST | ‘I wouldn’t have joined the DA in the Helen Zille era’: Mpho Phalatse on 30 years of democracy

04 March 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

DA member and former mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says she wouldn't have joined the party during the Helen Zille era.

Zille is now the DA's federal chairperson.

Phalatse was reflecting on three decades of democracy on TimesLIVE's original 30 Years of Democracy podcast.

Listen here:

