Kingswood invests in brighter future with solar
In a bid to mitigate reliance on Eskom, Makhanda’s Kingswood College has installed a multimillion-rand solar project.
The school said the move would reduce electricity costs and minimise its carbon footprint...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.