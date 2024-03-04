News

Kingswood invests in brighter future with solar

By Brandon Nel - 04 March 2024

In a bid to mitigate reliance on Eskom, Makhanda’s Kingswood College has installed a multimillion-rand solar project.

The school said the move would reduce electricity costs and minimise its carbon footprint...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism

Most Read