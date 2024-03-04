Helenvale centre vandalised after impasse between MBDA and council
Copper pipes have been stolen from the Helenvale Resource Centre, which has been closed for almost a month as battles play out between the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) and the municipality.
The MBDA wants to return the keys of the facility to the municipality after funds were withheld due to a stand-off over Anele Qaba’s appointment as the agency’s chief executive...
