A Gqeberha man was rushed to hospital after being struck by a bullet in Motherwell on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about 9.45am.
“A meat truck was being escorted by a Nissan panel van and on arrival at a local chain store the truck entered the secured receiving site,” she said.
“The driver of the escort vehicle, 63 years old, was monitoring the area when he was approached by three suspects.”
Janse van Rensburg said a scuffle had ensued between the driver and the suspects.
“Multiple shots were fired, whereafter the suspects fled.
“The driver sustained a graze wound at the back of his head.
“The suspects fled with his firearm, cellphone and wallet.
“He was transported to hospital for treatment.”
Janse van Rensburg said police had also found the body of a man in Njakazi Street, NU9, with gunshot wounds.
“Police suspect that the deceased may be one of the suspects involved in the armed robbery and attempted murder case,” she said.
“An inquest was opened for further investigation.”
Escort vehicle driver wounded in Motherwell shooting
Image: 123rf.com/JAROMIR CHALABALA
