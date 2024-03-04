ANC threatens to boycott committee meetings over missing tyres
ANC councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay have vowed to walk out of road and transport committee meetings until an internal investigation report is provided on the so-called missing tyres from the municipality’s depot.
If they walk out of the meeting, it would collapse due to no quorum being reached...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.