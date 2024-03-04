60th birthday surprise for beloved Motherwell principal

Pupils and staff at Elufefeni Primary School pulled out all the stops on Friday to give their beloved principal a surprise 60th birthday party as she prepares to retire on April 30.
Amanda Ntsumpa has worked in the education sector for 37 years and been at Elufefeni for a decade.
She initially aspired to become an attorney, but followed a path towards education instead.
Unaware then of the impact she would have, she embarked on a journey to empower schools plagued by poor matric results, catalysing significant improvements in their academic performance.
After one of her best birthday surprises yet, Ntsumpa said she would retire with a heart at peace.
Her school, situated in Motherwell, had been on the brink of closure and she was instrumental in transforming it into one of excellence.
Hoodwinked by her pupils, staff and members of the school governing body who organised the birthday event, an oblivious Ntsumpa had been told she needed to attend a department gathering in Colchester.
Asked to stop by her school first, Ntsumpa was taken aback to discover her pupils outside their classrooms, the school’s drum majorettes performing, her staff dressed impeccably and education department officials present for the party.
“I was surprised. I only saw what was happening when I arrived at the school.
“They fooled me,” she said, laughing.
“It made me feel good that I was celebrated while I was still alive.
“I will leave the department with peace knowing that God gave me the strength to achieve everything I could have wanted to achieve,” Ntsumpa said.
She matriculated at Gobizembe Senior Secondary School in Dikeni in 1983 and obtained her teaching qualification at Masibulele College in Whittlesea in 1986.
The grade 4 to 5 English, history and maths teacher started her career in education at Mooiplaas Primary School in 1987.
After her child was born, she resigned, but she returned to teach at Mtyobo Primary School in Port Alfred later in 1987.
In 1990, she was transferred to Canzibe Primary School in Motherwell, and in 2002, she worked at the department of education in Bhisho as a project co-ordinator for a matric intervention programme.
“The programme assisted 495 schools in the province that were underperforming, focusing on grade 12 classes.
“Those schools would get a pass rate of between 10% and 35% for 10 to 20 years.
“I learnt that schools were not the same — some had different challenges like a lack of resources, while others had a problem with their management and it would filter down to the teachers.
“It was a beautiful challenge.
“I transported teachers from Gqeberha schools to Qumbu and Butterworth to assist those schools.
“When I joined the programme the pass rate in the province was 45%, by the time I left it was 65%,” Ntsumpa said.
She returned to teaching in 2005, at Ezimhlophe Primary School in Zwide, and in 2009 she became the deputy principal of Nxanelweimfundo Intermediate School in Motherwell.
She became the principal of Vukanibantu Primary School in 2011, and was transferred to Elufefeni Primary School in 2014, when it was on the brink of closure as a result of too few pupils.
The first thing Ntsumpa addressed, among the many challenges that faced the school, was to create a sense of unity among her staff.
She secured furniture for the classrooms as well as for the staff room, which had no chairs.
“Most of the children in the school come from disadvantaged backgrounds from the areas of NU29 and NU7.
“It is heartbreaking to see how some children did not eat a meal [the previous] night and relied on a meal at school.
“With some we could see, judging from outside appearances, that something was not OK.
“Others would have issues in school and upon engagement we would find out something was wrong at home.
“We would involve social workers in such cases.
“Some parents have children because they only want to get a grant, while other [children] are without parents.
“I introduced extramural activities as of 2016, and my children started to win competitions,” Ntsumpa said.
Ntsumpa said once she retired she would start a nonprofit organisation to assist struggling schools.
