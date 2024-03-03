Search continues for business owner abducted in Sidwell
Neal Ah-Tow, 59, snatched by five men as he was about to open his fish and chips shop
A man who was abducted outside his fish and chips shop on Friday is still missing.
Neal Ah-Tow, 59, was snatched by five men at 7.15am as he was about to open the store, Neal’s Fish and Chips, in Crichton Street, Sidwell...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.