Shhhhhh! Humerail residents fed up with noise at Finnezz
Noisy patrons and loud music deprive them of sleep, say neighbours
Humerail residents say they are at their wits’ end with late-night noise and alleged unruliness coming from a restaurant and cocktail cafe in the area.
A number of residents voiced their frustration this week about the situation, and called on the metro to clamp down on Finnezz Restaurant and Cocktail Café, situated on the edge of the Waterfront SuperSPAR car park...
