Seminar hosted in Nelson Mandea Bay to hone in on aircraft safety
SA continues to uphold a good track record in overall commercial aircraft safety, with the last accident involving a domestic airline occurring 38 years ago.
Most aircraft accidents and incidents have involved private or light aircraft and can be attributed to pilot or human error...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.