×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pianist Jabulani Nkosi presenting autism awareness show in Gqeberha

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 29 February 2024

Award-winning Eastern Cape autistic pianist Jabulani Nkosi will be in Gqeberha on Saturday to educate and entertain audiences at the Mendi Arts Centre in New Brighton with his latest drama and music production.

Self-taught Nkosi, 21, is bringing “Just Different Not Less” to the city as part of a province-wide tour to simultaneously create autism awareness and enthral arts lovers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read