Gqeberha firearms dealer’s bail bid shot down
Karen Webb, 40, struggles to hold back the tears as magistrate delivers his decision
As a teary-eyed Karen Webb was led back to her holding cell at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, she glanced at the public gallery from where family members shared a few encouraging words with her.
The 40-year-old firearms dealer was denied bail on Wednesday, after the court found that she posed a potential threat to the public’s safety because many of the firearms she was suspected of moving illegally were still unaccounted for...
