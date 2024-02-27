Ramaphosa nominates Mandisa Maya as chief justice, replacing Zondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has nominated deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya as the country’s next chief justice.
He has also nominated judge Dumisani Zondi as deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
The position of chief justice will become vacant on August 31 when justice Raymond Zondo's term ends. Zondo was appointed to the Constitutional Court for a 12-year term from September 1 2012 so his term ends on August 31.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency said in terms of the constitution, Ramaphosa embarked on a process of consultation with the leaders of political parties represented in parliament and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to convey his nomination of Maya.
Ramaphosa has invited the leaders of political parties in parliament to make submissions on the suitability or otherwise of Maya to hold the office of chief justice.
Maya has been deputy president and president of the SCA.
Ramaphosa said Maya was first appointed as a judge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court in 2000. She attained a BProc (University of Transkei); LLB (University of Natal); and LLM (Duke University, North Carolina, US) degrees as well as three LLD degrees (Honoraris) from the Universities of Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela respectively.
Ramaphosa also consulted the JSC, chaired by Zondo, to process his nomination of Zondi as deputy president of the SCA.
The term of office of the current deputy president of the SCA, justice Xola Petse, will come to an end on July 10 when he reaches 70 and will be automatically discharged from office.
Zondi holds a BJuris from the University of Fort Hare, an LLB from the University of Natal, as well as an LLM from Georgetown University in the US.
The Presidency said after a successful career in practice, Zondi was appointed to the Western Cape bench in 2007. In 2011, he became a judge of the Competition Appeal Court. Zondi was elevated to the SCA in June 2014 and in 2022, he was appointed chair of the electoral court.
Ramaphosa invited the JSC to make submissions on Zondi’s suitability for the position.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa nominates Mandisa Maya as chief justice, replacing Zondo
Dumisani Zondi appointed deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal
Journalist
Image: Alon Skuy
President Cyril Ramaphosa has nominated deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya as the country’s next chief justice.
He has also nominated judge Dumisani Zondi as deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
The position of chief justice will become vacant on August 31 when justice Raymond Zondo's term ends. Zondo was appointed to the Constitutional Court for a 12-year term from September 1 2012 so his term ends on August 31.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency said in terms of the constitution, Ramaphosa embarked on a process of consultation with the leaders of political parties represented in parliament and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to convey his nomination of Maya.
Ramaphosa has invited the leaders of political parties in parliament to make submissions on the suitability or otherwise of Maya to hold the office of chief justice.
Maya has been deputy president and president of the SCA.
Ramaphosa said Maya was first appointed as a judge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court in 2000. She attained a BProc (University of Transkei); LLB (University of Natal); and LLM (Duke University, North Carolina, US) degrees as well as three LLD degrees (Honoraris) from the Universities of Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela respectively.
Ramaphosa also consulted the JSC, chaired by Zondo, to process his nomination of Zondi as deputy president of the SCA.
The term of office of the current deputy president of the SCA, justice Xola Petse, will come to an end on July 10 when he reaches 70 and will be automatically discharged from office.
Zondi holds a BJuris from the University of Fort Hare, an LLB from the University of Natal, as well as an LLM from Georgetown University in the US.
The Presidency said after a successful career in practice, Zondi was appointed to the Western Cape bench in 2007. In 2011, he became a judge of the Competition Appeal Court. Zondi was elevated to the SCA in June 2014 and in 2022, he was appointed chair of the electoral court.
Ramaphosa invited the JSC to make submissions on Zondi’s suitability for the position.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News