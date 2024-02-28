With South Africa's warped justice system it remains to be seen whether the arrests for the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes will result in justice prevailing.
Forbes was gunned down in February last year with his friend and popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane outside a Durban restaurant.
In a surprise announcement on Tuesday night, police minister Bheki Cele said six suspects who are allegedly linked to the two murders had been arrested.
Cele and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the first suspect had appeared in court after being arrested in April 2023.
The suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Police said the recent arrests include two suspects who were arrested in Eswatini on Saturday
POLL | Do you have confidence the arrests for AKA’s murder will result in justice being served?
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
