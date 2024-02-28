×

Kouga municipal building to go off the grid

Solar plant outside Humansdorp will power Jeffreys Bay headquarters

By Nomazima Nkosi - 28 February 2024

The Kouga council wants to take Jeffreys Bay’s municipal building off the grid as plans for the construction of a 20MW solar plant outside Humansdorp have been approved.

This is according to Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman, who gave his state of the municipal address on Wednesday...

