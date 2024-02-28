Kouga municipal building to go off the grid
Solar plant outside Humansdorp will power Jeffreys Bay headquarters
The Kouga council wants to take Jeffreys Bay’s municipal building off the grid as plans for the construction of a 20MW solar plant outside Humansdorp have been approved.
This is according to Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman, who gave his state of the municipal address on Wednesday...
