Gqeberha firearms dealer Karen Webb denied bail
Gqeberha firearms dealer Karen Webb will remain behind bars after her application for bail was shot down in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Webb, 40, who faces several charges relating to the alleged theft and illegal movement of firearms, must wait until April 25 for her next court appearance, after the matter was postponed for further investigation...
