Rape-accused Paradise Beach father, stepson to stand trial in May
A Paradise Beach father and his stepson, charged with a host of sexual offences including incest, human trafficking and rape, have asked for more time to consult with their lawyers before trial.
They appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Monday and the matter was accordingly postponed to May 6...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.