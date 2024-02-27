Persistent Russell Road sewage leak a hazard
Effluent running down cliff attracting rats, polluting seep water and creating dangerous traffic hazard
While the Russell Road Regeneration Project is progressing well, a sewage leak running down the cliff from Dollery Street continues to cause problems, despite repeated alerts sent to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Project co-ordinator Steve de Beer said he had alerted the metro to the problem on February 5...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.