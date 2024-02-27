Nelson Mandela Bay primary school a ‘gangster’s paradise’
Heavily armed police monitor ticking time bomb after children run rampant and threaten teachers
Teachers at Cedarberg Primary School in Booysen Park are at their wits’ end as pupils run rampant, join gangs, threaten the teachers and classmates, and allegedly hide guns and sell dagga on school grounds.
The situation has escalated to the point where heavily armed police have been called upon to patrol the premises and monitor the ticking time bomb...
