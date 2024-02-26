Labour department closes unsafe mobile classrooms in Limpopo

The department of employment and labour inspectorate in Limpopo has closed down seven mobile classrooms at Tshikundamalema Secondary School in Masisi, due to non-compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
The use of the mobile classrooms, which threaten the heath and safety of pupils and the teachers, has been prohibited.
This was because there are live electric wires and distribution boxes open without covers, which poses danger of electrocution. The inspectorate found the classes have no mechanical ventilation and this poses the danger of heatstroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps and possible death to pupils.
“An additional prohibition notice was issued for an old dilapidated block which poses a danger of collapse and may kill people. The block must be secured and no person may be allowed near or even enter the building,” department spokesperson in Limpopo, Mapula Tloubatla said.
Tloubatla said the school was also issued with a contravention notice for failure to adhere to the general safety regulations and environmental regulations for workplaces.
“The school has failed to ensure that at least more than one person is readily available during normal working hours, who is in possession of a valid certificate of competence in first aid.”
It also failed to provide first aid boxes near the workplace to be accessed for the treatment of injured people and failed to keep all floors and walkways in a good state of repair.
Acting provincial chief inspector Lucia Ramusi said it was important for the department of education to ensure that pupils and teachers’ lives were protected at all times.
“The non-compliance at the school can result in a tragedy that cannot be reversed if the health and safety regulations are not adhered to.
“We will monitor the progress and ensure that corrective measures are put in place. We value education but the health and safety of all people in workplaces is our utmost priority,” Ramusi said.
The prohibited sections of the school will remain closed until the education department corrects the non-compliance identified by the inspector.
TimesLIVE
Labour department closes unsafe mobile classrooms in Limpopo
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo
TimesLIVE
