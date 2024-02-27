×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Inaugural Mister Heritage SA pageant to light up Friendly City

By Tshepiso Mametela - 27 February 2024

In a first for the country, a new national pageant — Mister Heritage SA — will be staged in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Reigning in the inaugural event, 12 finalists from the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will take to the stage in a dazzling display celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage at the Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read