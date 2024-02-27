Inaugural Mister Heritage SA pageant to light up Friendly City
In a first for the country, a new national pageant — Mister Heritage SA — will be staged in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Reigning in the inaugural event, 12 finalists from the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will take to the stage in a dazzling display celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage at the Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre...
