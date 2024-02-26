Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Monday briefing the media on the Energy Action Plan.
Eskom announced it would implement stage 4 load-shedding last Thursday due to the loss of five generating units at Kendal power station and a generating unit at Duvha power station.
On Sunday the utility announced the power cuts would be eased to stage 2.
WATCH | Ramokgopa briefs media on energy action plan
