News

WATCH | Ramokgopa briefs media on energy action plan

By TimesLIVE - 26 February 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Monday briefing the media on the Energy Action Plan. 

Eskom announced it would implement stage 4 load-shedding last Thursday due to the loss of five generating units at Kendal power station and a generating unit at Duvha power station.

On Sunday the utility announced the power cuts would be eased to stage 2.

TimesLIVE

