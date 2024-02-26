Nelson Mandela Bay grannies enjoy double book launch for isiXhosa works
Disappointed to see fewer pupils enjoying isiXhosa literature, two Nelson Mandela Bay grannies volunteered to tell stories and read poems in their mother tongue at the Charles Duna Primary School.
Now Nomthandazo Dlambulo, 74, and Thembisa Mbete, 82, are beaming after a recent double book launch which celebrated their work...
