Mom’s desperate plea for help to find missing daughter, 6
As the search for a missing six-year-old child from Saldanha Bay enters its seventh day, the mother of little Joslin Smith has appealed to the public not to speculate and instead help bring her daughter home safely.
On Sunday, as the search for Joslin intensified, with every minute that ticked by crucial in finding her alive, Kelly Smith said she was clinging to the hope that the amount of love she had for her daughter would be enough to will her home...
