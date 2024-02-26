Livingstone Hospital’s dirty secret
Flies in wards, medical waste, rotting food and cigarette butts on floors and a foul stench greet Herald team on unannounced visit to facility
Operations allegedly performed in wards, an unbearable stench, and corridors lined with medical waste, dirty linen, rubbish and cigarette butts — this is what awaits patients at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha.
When a Herald team visited the facility in Korsten on Saturday, flies swarmed the recovery wards, accentuating the dire condition of the hospital, compounded by a growing backlog of operations...
