Head girl adds further role to an already impressive CV

Woodridge College's Khazimla Ada has her hands full balancing schoolwork with her other commitments

26 February 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Slowing down is simply not an option for Woodridge College head girl, Khazimla Adam, with her CV recently receiving another impressive addition. 

From being elected as the Nelson Mandela Bay junior city mayor to becoming the national youth parliament speaker, Adam is now the newly elected SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) children’s rights ambassador for the Eastern Cape...

