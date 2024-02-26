Head girl adds further role to an already impressive CV
Woodridge College's Khazimla Ada has her hands full balancing schoolwork with her other commitments
Slowing down is simply not an option for Woodridge College head girl, Khazimla Adam, with her CV recently receiving another impressive addition.
From being elected as the Nelson Mandela Bay junior city mayor to becoming the national youth parliament speaker, Adam is now the newly elected SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) children’s rights ambassador for the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.