Gqeberha B-girl going for gold at Olympic qualifier series
“I became a force to be reckoned with in the break dancing community”
After almost a decade of training and honing her skills, a Gqeberha B-girl has flipped, cyphered and danced her way one step closer to the 2024 Olympic Games.
The talented Walmer resident claimed second place at the Olympic African breaking continental qualifier in Morocco in May last year...
