A man will appear in the Humansdorp magistrate's court on Monday for the murder of a Jeffreys Bay resident.
The joint effort by Crime Intelligence, the Tactical Response Team and Jeffreys Bay police members, saw the 28-year-old suspect arrested soon after the incident on Friday.
It is alleged that at about 10am, the suspect entered the yard of a house in Ocean View, where the victim and two men were standing at the back of the house engaged in a conversation.
The suspect, who is known to them, then allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim.
As they ran, shots were fired, hitting the deceased, said police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy.
“Immediately, a search was launched for the suspect and at about 1.20pm, he was arrested at a farmhouse in the area. A 9mm pistol with rounds was also confiscated.
“The suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, and the illegal possession of ammunition.”
HeraldLIVE
Man arrested for murder of Jeffreys Bay resident
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
A man will appear in the Humansdorp magistrate's court on Monday for the murder of a Jeffreys Bay resident.
The joint effort by Crime Intelligence, the Tactical Response Team and Jeffreys Bay police members, saw the 28-year-old suspect arrested soon after the incident on Friday.
It is alleged that at about 10am, the suspect entered the yard of a house in Ocean View, where the victim and two men were standing at the back of the house engaged in a conversation.
The suspect, who is known to them, then allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim.
As they ran, shots were fired, hitting the deceased, said police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy.
“Immediately, a search was launched for the suspect and at about 1.20pm, he was arrested at a farmhouse in the area. A 9mm pistol with rounds was also confiscated.
“The suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, and the illegal possession of ammunition.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News