Judgment in Gqeberha gun dealer’s bail application expected next week
Gqeberha gun dealer Karen Webb will remain in custody until judgment in her bail application is delivered next week.
Webb, 40, the owner of Webb’s Arms, was arrested on February 8 in connection with the alleged theft of 10 Glock pistols belonging to Aquila Arms, which had been storing firearms at her business premises in Albany Road, Walmer...
