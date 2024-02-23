The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged citizens to register to vote online or update their details before Friday's midnight deadline.
The commission has a WhatsApp line (0600-88-00-00) where you can check your registration status for the May 29 polls.
On Monday the IEC said voter registrations stood at 27.6-million.
The national and provincial elections take place every five years and this year marks 30 years of democracy in South Africa.
For online registration you will need your (or image of) green bar-coded ID book or smart ID card, or temporary ID certificate.
TimesLIVE
Final call: IEC closes registration to vote at midnight
Electoral Commission will close voter registration for May 29 elections at midnight on Friday
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged citizens to register to vote online or update their details before Friday's midnight deadline.
The commission has a WhatsApp line (0600-88-00-00) where you can check your registration status for the May 29 polls.
On Monday the IEC said voter registrations stood at 27.6-million.
The national and provincial elections take place every five years and this year marks 30 years of democracy in South Africa.
For online registration you will need your (or image of) green bar-coded ID book or smart ID card, or temporary ID certificate.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News