News

Education MEC condemns alleged sexual assault at Humansdorp school

By Brandon Nel - 23 February 2024

The Eastern Cape education department has condemned an alleged sexual assault at a Humansdorp high school last week.

The department said in a statement that six pupils were being investigated in connection with the incident...

