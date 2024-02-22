×

News

Two dead in head-on collision on N10

By Brandon Nel - 22 February 2024
The aftermath of the gruesome crash on the N10 between Cradock and Cookhouse
MANGLED WRECK: The aftermath of the gruesome crash on the N10 between Cradock and Cookhouse
Image: SUPPLIED

Two people died after a truck collided head-on with an ambulance between Cradock and Cookhouse earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 6.30am.

“Cradock police responded to the accident on the N10 approximately 45km from Cradock towards Cookhouse,” she said.

“A truck was travelling from the Cradock direction to Cookhouse and an EMS ambulance was travelling in the opposite direction.

“There was a head-on collision.”

The truck driver, Barend Esterhuizen, 45, and the ambulance driver Frank Ngxalambisi died at the scene.

Ngxalambisi was employed in the Sarah Baartman District EMS.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

