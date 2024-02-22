×

News

Transnet Railway Flats residents live in fear

By Simtembile Mgidi - 22 February 2024

Residents at the dilapidated Transnet Railway Flats in New Brighton say they are living in fear.

Some of the main problems highlighted by the flat dwellers during a DA oversight visit to the area on Wednesday included ongoing sewage spills and water tanks that stand open — raising fears that children may drown...

