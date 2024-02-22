Transnet Railway Flats residents live in fear
Residents at the dilapidated Transnet Railway Flats in New Brighton say they are living in fear.
Some of the main problems highlighted by the flat dwellers during a DA oversight visit to the area on Wednesday included ongoing sewage spills and water tanks that stand open — raising fears that children may drown...
