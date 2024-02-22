Pearson High pupils survive crash on N2
Twelve pupils from a Gqeberha school have been taken to hospital for treatment after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N2 near Humansdorp on Thursday.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed all 12 pupils, and two adults, had survived the accident after the driver of the vehicle allegedly lost control and veered off the road. The vehicle then overturned...
