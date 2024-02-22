More than 400 guns unaccounted for, Nelson Mandela Bay court told
Startling new evidence aired at bail hearing of firearms dealer Karen Webb
Hundreds of firearms are still allegedly unaccounted for after a Gqeberha gun dealer moved out of her shop before her arrest earlier in February.
And the state believes it would be in the interest of public safety for Karen Webb, the owner of Webb’s Arms, to remain in custody for the duration of her trial to prevent any of these missing firearms from potentially finding their way into the hands of criminal elements...
