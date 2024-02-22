Police are on the hunt for those involved in two double murders in KwaDwesi.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the first incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday at a house in Boesak Street.
“While the occupants were sleeping in the house, an unknown person knocked at the door, looking for someone,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“They were informed that no such person lived there and the person left, only to return a short while later with another person.”
The door was then kicked open and shots were fired.
“One person was injured and two males were shot dead,” she said.
The deceased were identified as Thando Makhasi, 28, and Azolo Gcakasi, 32.
In an unrelated incident, a man heard gunshots outside his residence in Kobese Street, Ezinyoka, on Wednesday afternoon.
When it was quiet, he went to investigate and found the bodies of two men in a vehicle outside.
According to Janse van Rensburg, they were identified as Andile Nkosinkulu, 31, and Sisonke Msengane, 28.
“Both deceased, who are from Ezinyoka, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“The motive and the [culprits] in both these cases are unknown, and cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation.”
Janse van Rensburg urged anyone who could assist in the investigation to contact the KwaDwesi police station on 071-881-3745 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
HeraldLIVE
Four people killed in separate incidents in KwaDwesi
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
HeraldLIVE
