Finance minister Enoch Godongwana sparks change for automakers
Shot in the arm for electric vehicle producers, reduction of SA’s debt burden on finance minister’s agenda
The transition into the production of electric vehicles got the backing of the government on Wednesday, with finance minister Enoch Godongwana offering incentives to automotive manufacturers to encourage new investments.
The long-awaited shot in the arm could see electric vehicle producers eligible to claim 150% of qualifying investment spending on production capacity for electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles within their first year, starting in March 2026...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.