Eco-group calls on Mabuyane to get behind protection of Papiesfontein

Premier urged to use Sopa to accelerate long-delayed processes to protect fragile land threatened by land invasion

By Guy Rogers - 22 February 2024

A Kouga conservation organisation has called on Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to accelerate a move to protect sensitive land near Jeffreys Bay.

The call by the Greater Kabeljous Partnership comes a day after the organisation briefed parliament about the situation and its urgency considering the unlawful occupation of Papiesfontein...

