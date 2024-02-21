×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana and 7 accused are back in court for a pretrial hearing

By TimesLIVE - 21 February 2024

.

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and seven co-accused are expected to appear in the Free State high court for a pretrial hearing.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read