Labour court sets aside arbitration award against Jeremy Vearey

The labour court on Tuesday reviewed and set aside an arbitration award made in 2021 that found the dismissal of Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey was substantively fair.
The court found that Vearey did not get a fair trial at arbitration.
However, judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said her judgment did not make any findings as to whether Vearey was guilty of the charge against him, and if so, whether the sanction of dismissal was fair.
The judge said this needed to be determined anew before the safety and security sectoral bargaining council, but before another arbitrator.
Vearey was dismissed by the police in May 2021 after a disciplinary process against him found his posts on his personal Facebook profile constituted disrespect and/or brought the national commissioner of police into disrepute.
In November that year, the bargaining council found that his dismissal was substantively fair.
Vearey took that decision on review at the labour court and the police opposed it.
In her judgment, Rabkin-Naicker said Vearey was not charged with incitement of others to commit unlawful acts.
“However, the award and transcript of the proceedings reflect that the (police’s) evidence was heavily weighted to support the proposition that he had misconducted himself in this way.”
She said the actual charge against Vearey for which he was found guilty was clearly framed.
